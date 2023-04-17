Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.410.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 82.29.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 130.19.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 7 ticks Higher and trading at 4165.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2024.00. Gold is 82 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. This is not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/14/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/14/23

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the markets were correlated to the downside and they didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 143 points and the other indices lost ground as well. But this wasn't the reason for the Down day as the markets were correlated to go Lower early Friday AM and sure enough the markets did veer to the Downside. Today we are light on economic news. We have Empire State Manufacturing and NAHB Housing Market Index, both of which are major and proven market movers. So, although we don't have a large number of reports, what we do have is significant. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday Retail Sales numbers were released that weren't shall we say "stellar" and this helped to drive the markets Lower. But the markets were correlated to the Downside hours before the markets opened and we used this analysis to determine a Downside day.