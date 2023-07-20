Share:

A hot US inflation print and an unchanged BoJ suggest 142+ for USDJPY. But a BoJ tilt could accelerate yen strength as it would get the yen ball rolling, sending the market into a repatriation flow frenzy which could have a more positive impact. on yen.

JPY CPI is Friday, so the view should be

A weaker domestic inflation print and an unchanged BoJ suggest 142+ for USDJPY. But a BoJ tilt could accelerate yen strength as it would get the yen ball rolling, sending the market into a repatriation flow frenzy which could have a more positive impact. on yen.