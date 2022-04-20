In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Indices are trying for a bullish reversal after performing poorly the first half of April.

The Yen stopped the series of losses and reversed across the board.

The EURUSD reversed after testing the 1.08 support. As for now, it looks like this support has been defended.

The EURGBP climbed above the 0.83 support.

The USDJPY reversed to test the area around 123.5 as a crucial, long-term support.

The AUDUSD bounced off a long-term up trendline. A great place to start a bigger rise.

Gold dropped below the 1970 support. That brings a negative sentiment.