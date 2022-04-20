In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Indices are trying for a bullish reversal after performing poorly the first half of April.
The Yen stopped the series of losses and reversed across the board.
The EURUSD reversed after testing the 1.08 support. As for now, it looks like this support has been defended.
The EURGBP climbed above the 0.83 support.
The USDJPY reversed to test the area around 123.5 as a crucial, long-term support.
The AUDUSD bounced off a long-term up trendline. A great place to start a bigger rise.
Gold dropped below the 1970 support. That brings a negative sentiment.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from multi-day highs, trades below 1.0850
After having reached its highest level in nearly a week at 1.0867 during the European trading hours, EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and dropped below 1.0850. In case US T-bond yields continue to push lower in the American session, however, the pair could regain its traction.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD regained its traction after dipping below 1.3000 earlier in the day but met resistance near 1.3070. The pair consolidates its gains around mid-1.3000s as the greenback stays under bearish pressure ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold rebounds into the $1950s as US dollar/yields reverse lower
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are staging a modest rebound on Wednesday after finding support at the 21-Day Moving Average in the mid-$1940s as the US dollar weakens and US yields pull back from recent highs.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
Q1 subscriber decline leads to 25% Netflix plummet
Netflix stock (NFLX) tumbled 25.7% after-hours on Tuesday after management's Q1 earnings report proved its doubters correct. Rather than adding the 2 million net subscribers it had predicted during the previous earnings call, Netflix announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers in total.