S&P 500 hesitation was all too palpable yesterday – with a distinctly bearish bias. Yes, I‘m looking at the Nasdaq run going overboard while financials keep showing the real way. What‘s worth noting in this respect, is Yellen‘s remarks on not considering broad increase in deposits insurance, which had been as much driving this week‘s banking moves as the tough Powell stance I readied you for.
First, corporate junk bonds protested via their inability to rise in this distinctly risk-off environment (Wednesday and Thursday), and then attention shifted to where the banking chain is facing stress (DB today – this stock has been on my radar screen for quite a while already).
The stock market results have been as predictable as the setup... Note not only the commodities underperformance vs. precious metals as new orders component keeps pointing solidly south – no, bull markets don‘t really start when LEIs still keep declining, no, I continue saying – but the dollar is confirming the risk-off shift with a solid intraday upswing.
This Friday offers one heck of a ride (initially maybe a bit up as market bets on Powell to do a U-turn, are high) – thanks again for another smashing week at your service – no matter all the BS. Your comments and replies are smashing, thank you so!
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times – on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Combine with Telegram that never misses sending you notification whenever I tweet anything substantial, but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open in a separate tab with notifications on so as to benefit from extra intraday calls.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
4,045 together with 4,015 are out of sight again, then 3,945 - 3,958 „point of control“ zone looks unlikely to be broken to the upside on a closing basis later today, and the real battle would be waged at the 3,915 – 3,927 milestones (with 3,884 would be then next bearish objective).
The DB catalyst is moving that already for today rather than next week, which would be great given the atrocious NYUD as opposed to NYAD while NYHL point south – yeah, bad market breadth as tech rejection looms.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.