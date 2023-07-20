Share:

Notes/observations

- Little change in economic data ahead of FOMC, ECB and BOJ rate decisions next week, with 25bps hike baked in for FOMC and ECB. Yesterday’s UK inflation optimism continues to help UK equities, with FTSE100 out-performing peers.

- Q2 earnings picks up pace, with macro sentiment shifting on Taiwan Semi’s weak Q3 and FY23 guidance cut, which pulled Nasdaq100 futures and European technology index lower. Overnight saw Tesla and Netflix reports, both lower in premarket trade.

- EU Earnings Recap: EasyJet Q2 strong with optimistic Q4, H2 and Q1 24’ guidance due to booking momentum; Electrolux missed and sees negative outlook for APAC region; ABB beat but noted softer demand seen in China and Europe; Nokia mostly inline but gave weak outlook; Publicis upgraded FY23 organic rev; Saab raised FY23 organic rev due to strong momentum.

- US premarket earnings expected: ABT, BX, DHI, FCX, JNJ, KEY, MAN, NEM, PM and TRV.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 under-performing at -1.3%. EU indices are +0.0-0.6%. US futures are -0.8% to +0.1%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.4%, WTI +0.4%, TTF %; Crypto: BTC +1.0%, ETH +0.5%.

Asia

- China PBOC Monthly 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) Setting left both 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged at 3.55% and 4.20% respectively (as expected).

- China PBOC raised its macro prudential adjustment ratio for corporate cross-border financing from 1.00 to 1.25 (**Note: move eases companies and financial institutions' cross-border financing, enabling more foreign capital inflows).

- China PBOC set Yuan reference rate much stronger than expectations for its largest strong bias since Nov 2022 (7.1466 v 7.1486 prior). Markets had anticipated 7.2233 fixing.

- Australia Jun Employment Change: +32.6k V +15.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.5% V 3.6%e.

- Australia Q2 NAB Business Confidence -3 v -4 prior.

- Japan Jun Trade Balance registered its first surplus in 23 months (+¥43.0B v -¥54.4Be); Exports Y/Y: 1.5% v 2.4%e v 0.6% prior; Imports Y/Y: -12.9% v -11.4%e v -9.8% prior.

Ukraine conflict

- Germany Foreign Min Baerbock stated that would try to get grain out of Ukraine by train.

Europe

- BOE's Ramsden noted that CPI inflation at 7.9% in June remained much too high but had begun to fall significantly. Monetary policy would address the risk of more persistent strength in domestic wage and price setting. Saw potential to increase slightly the pace of GILT balance sheet reduction.

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) noted that inflation was falling, more tightening could hurt the economy; another 25bps hike would be enough.

- Germany Finance Ministry Monthly Report: Jun Revenues at €86.4B, -7.3% y/y. Noted that the decline in revenues reflected tax relief measures to compensate for inflation and a one-off effect.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.32% at 463.46, FTSE +0.65% at 7,637.23, DAX +0.18% at 16,138.25, CAC-40 +0.30% at 7,349.11, IBEX-35 +0.47% at 9,496.32, FTSE MIB +0.26% at 28,788.00, SMI +0.20% at 11,142.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.18%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices opened mixed with a downward bias, but later turned around to trade generally in the green; better performing sectors include materials and communication services; sectors trending to the red include technology and consumer discretionary; Electrolux preparing to divest Zanussi and other non-core brands; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Johnson & Johnson, SAP, American Airlines and Temenos.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: International Distributions Services [IDS.UK] +3.0% (trading update), EasyJet [EZJ.UK] -3.0% (Q3 results).

- Consumer staples: ABB [ABBN.CH] +2.0% (Q2 results, beat), Premier Foods [PFD.UK] +1.5% (trading update).

- Utilities: SSE [SSE.UK] +1.0% (trading update).

- Industrials: Saab [SAABB.SE] +3.5% (Q2 results), Electrolux [ELUXB.SE] -15.0% (earnings; starts preparations for a potential divestment of Zanussi and other non-core brands during the coming years which could be valued at SEK10B in total), Volvo Cars [VOLCARB.SE] -1.0% (Q2 results), Alfa Laval [ALFA.SE] +6.0% (Q2 results).

- Technology: ASML [ASML.NL] -4.0%, STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] -1.5%, (TSMC results and outlook).

- Telecom: Publicis [PUB.FR] +4.0% (H1 results), Nokia [NOKIA.FI] -1.0% (earnings), Telenor [TEL.NO] +6.0% (Q2 results).

Speakers

- ECB said to have made major adjustment to banks' stress test submissions with capital hit ratio raised from ~3.5% to 5.0%.

- Euro Zone Q1 Final GDP Q/Q revised higher from -0.1% to 0.0% (avoids technical recession).

- Japan Govt said to cut FY23/24 (current year) GDP growth forecast from 1.5% to 1.3%; Raise its FY23/24 overall CPI forecast from 1.7% to 2.6% (above the BOJ target) with the FY24/25 overall CPI at 1.9% (below target).

- Japan PM Kishida stated that must ensure country makes sustained exit from deflation, create a society where wage hikes become the norm.

- China NDRC Vice Head Li Chunlin stated that it would publish new "negative list" for private co. market access.

Currencies/fixed income:

- USD consolidated against the major G7 pairs in quiet trading on Thursday..

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.12 level with focus on next week’s ECB meeting. Markets debating whether the expected July hike might be the last in the current cycle or another hike could come in Sept.

- USD/JPY at 139.50 area ahead of Friday’s release of Japan’s Nation CPI reading for Jun. More reports circulating that Japan govt and central bank might raise the current FY CPI forecast above the BOJ target of 2.0%.

- AUD/USD was higher following Australian employment data beating market expectations. Its unemployment rate near 50-year lows. The data kept pressure on RBA to potentially hike rates in August.

- A surprise strong Yuan currency fixing help ramped up efforts by the PBoC to defend its weakening currency. China also announced measures to allow more capital inflows which could alleviate the pressure on the currency.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands July Consumer Confidence: -39 v -39 prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.5% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jun PPI M/M: -0.3% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.0%e.

- (CH) Swiss Jun Trade Balance (CHF): 4.8B v 5.4B prior; Real Exports M/M: -0.9% v +5.3% prior; Real Imports M/M: +1.8 v -0.3% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: 14.0% v 14.4% prior.

- (DK) Denmark July Consumer Confidence: -10.1 v -10.9 prior.

- (JP) Japan Jun Final Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -21.1% v -21.7% prelim.

- (FR) France July Business Confidence: 100 v 100e; Manufacturing Confidence: 100 v 100e; Production Outlook Indicator: -9 v -10e; Own-Company Production Outlook: -5 v108 prior.

- (TR) Turkey July Consumer Confidence: 80.1 v 85.1 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Current Account: €9.1B v €3.8B prior.

- (ES) Spain May Trade Balance: -€3.1B v -€4.4B prior.

- (PL) Poland Jun Sold Industrial Output M/M: 1.2% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: -1.4% v -1.9%e; Construction Output Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.2%e.

- (PL) Poland Jun Employment M/M: -0.1% v +0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.4%e.

- (PL) Poland Jun Average Gross Wages M/M: 2.1% v 2.3%e; Y/Y: 11.9% v 12.1%e.

- (PL) Poland Jun PPI M/M: % v -0.5%e; Y/Y: % v 1.0%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Export Orders Y/Y: -24.9% v -20.3%e (10th straight decline).

- (IT) Italy May Current Account: +€1.4B v -€1.5B prior.

- (GR) Greece May Current Account: -€1.7B v -€1.8B prior.

- (PT) Portugal May Current Account: -€0.3B v -€0.4B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jun CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.45B vs. €5.5-6.5B indicated range in 2026, 2028, 2039 and 2050 bonds.

- Sold €1.69B in 2.80% May 2026 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.303% v 3.246% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.16x v 1.98x prior.

- Sold €1.68B in 1.4% July 2028 bonds; Avg yield: 3.137% v 3.086% prior, Bid-to-cover: 1.59x v 1.65x prior.

- Sold €1.58B in 3.9% July 2039 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.726% v 3.842% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.41x v 1.83x prior.

- Sold €1.50B in 1.00% Oct 2050 SPGB Avg Yield: 3.755% v 3.565% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.72x v 1.56x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €11.997B vs. €11.00-12.0B indicated range in 2026, 2028 and 2029 Bonds.

- Sold €6.168B in 2.50% Sept 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.05% v 3.03% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.57x v 3.46x prior.

- Sold €2.480B in 0.75% May 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.85% v 2.85% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.45x v 3.83x prior.

- Sold €3.349B in 2.75% Feb 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.86% v 2.89% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.55x v 2.57x prior.

Looking ahead

- (UK) UK to hold by-elections.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.75-2.245B in new 0.6% July 2034 I/L Bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel May Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise One-Week Repo Rate by 350bps to 18.50%.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico May Retail Sales M/M: 0.1%e v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.8% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: -10.0e v -13.7 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 240Ke v 237K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.73Me v 1.729M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e July 14th: No est v $583.1B prior.

- 09:00 (ZA) South Africa Central Bank (SARB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rates by 25bps to 8.50%.

- 10:00 (US) Jun Existing Home Sales: 4.21Me v 4.30M prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jun Leading Index: -0.6%e v -0.7% prior.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone July Advance Consumer Confidence: -15.8e v -16.1 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-week and 8-week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year TIPS.

- (MX) Mexico Banamex Survey of Economists.

- (AR) Argentina Jun Budget Balance (ARS): No est v -247.7B prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Jun PPI Y/Y: No est v 0.6% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) July GfK Consumer Confidence: -25e v -24 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Jun National CPI Y/Y: 3.2%e v 3.2% prior; CPI Ex-Fresh Food (core) Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.2% prior; CPI Ex-Fresh Food/Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.3% prior.

- 20:00 (KR) South Korea July 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: No est v 5.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: No est v -11.2% prior.