- EU leaders begin 2-day meeting; likely to discuss energy.
- UK public-sector net borrowing data for Sept showed improvement ahead of next week’s budget speech from Sunak.
- Bond yields stabilizing after recent volatility.
- Focus remains on Chinese property sector (Evergrande [3333.HK] resumed trading after a multi-week halt).
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include American Airlines, AutoNation, Blackstone, Crocs, Quest Diagnostics, Dow, Freeport McMoran, Interpublic, Southwest Airlines, Nucor, Pool Corp, AT&T, Valero.
Asia
- New Zealand reached 15 year free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK. FTA to remove all tariffs on exports to the UK over time.
- China PBOC stated to continue to monitor financial risks in key sectors; sought to provide more financial support in green and innovative sectors.
- China’s Evergrande planned HK$20B transaction for the Property Services unit did not take place; No guarantee the group could meet some obligation. Additionally, the company said to have secured an extension on its Jumbo Fortune bond.
Coronavirus
- UK Health Min Javid urged people to get a Covid-19 booster shot in order to avoid restrictions over Christmas. Warned cases might reached 100K per day.
Europe
- ECB said to be asking banks to up capital and staff to their post Brexit ops in the EU.
Americas
- President Biden advisers said to discussed new minimum tax on corporations and tax on stock buybacks; Democratic Senator Sinema (D-AZ) said to be opposed to raising the corporate tax rate to 28% [vs 21% currently].
- White House said to have told Democratic lawmakers that a plan to raise the corp tax rate was unlikely to make it into the reconciliation Bill.
- Federal Reserve Beige Book: Employment increased at a modest to moderate pace in recent weeks as demand for workers was high. Labor growth dampened by low supply of workers.
- Fed's Mester (non-voter, hawk): Rate hikes are not coming any time soon.
- Port of Los Angeles processed 903,865 containers in September, the busiest September ever in the Port’s 114-year history.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.19% at 469.20, FTSE -0.36% at 7,197.40, DAX -0.18% at 15,495.65, CAC-40 -0.44% at 6,676.38, IBEX-35 -0.83% at 8,943.50, FTSE MIB -0.30% at 26,502.00, SMI +0.11% at 12,026.85 , S&P 500 Futures -0.26%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices trade modestly lower; better performing sectors include materials and consumer staples; underperformers include financials and industrials; Skanska to sell logistics portfolio; Tag Immobilien plans to delist; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Atlas Copco, Danaher, KeyCorp and Quest Diagnostics.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Unilever [UNA.NL] +2.5% (earnings), Just Eat Takeaway [JET.UK] -3.5% (CMD).
- Financials: Barclays [BARC.UK] -1% (earnings).
- Healthcare: bioMerieux [BIM.FR] +3% (earnings).
- Industrials:Volvo [VOLVA.SE] +1% (earnings), ABB [ABBN.CH] -5.5% (earnings; outlook cut).
- Technology: ATOS [ATO.FR] +2% (earnings), SAP SE [SAP.DE] +1% (final results).
- Real Estate: TLG Immobilien [TLG.DE] +15% (plans delisting).
Speakers
- ECB's Visco (Italy) reiterated Council view that EU monetary policy should go hand in hand with fiscal policy; growth is the only true way to reduce the debt burden.
- Czech Central Bank's Holub (chief economist): Favor a Nov rate hike of more than 25bps (**Reminder: Czech Central Bank hiked by 75bps at the Sept policy meeting).
- Hungary Central Bank Dep Gov Virag stated that needed to tighten more than what was done in Sept.
- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Diokno stated that c Continued monetary policy support remained crucial.
- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) reiterated that China and US should work together to create conditions for implementation of the phase-1 trade agreement.
- China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) reiterated to keep stability and consistency of property finance rules. Evergrande would not cause industry-wide impact.
Currencies/Fixed Income
- GBP/USD was back above the 1.38 level after Wed’s decline. Markets remain convinced that the BoE would raise interest rates as soon as next month to curb inflation.
- Commodity currencies stood near multi-month highs on Thursday on strong raw material prices.
- Focus on TRY currency (Lira) as the Turkey Central Bank was expected to again cut interest rates despite elevated inflation.
- Bitcoin tested above $67K after EFT launch.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Oct Consumer Confidence Index: -10 v -5 prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Sept Unemployment Rate: 3.1 v 3.2% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Aug Consumer Spending Y/Y: 5.8% v 4.7% prior.
- (UK) Sept Public Finances (PSNCR): £4.7B v £5.8B prior; Net Borrowing: £21.0B v £23.2Be; PSNB (ex-banking groups): £21.8B v £22.6Be; Central Government NCR: £14.6B v £8.5B prior.
- (DK) Denmark Oct Consumer Confidence Indicator: 3.3 v 8.2 prior.
- (JP) Japan Sept Final Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: 71.9% v 71.9% prelim.
- (FR) France Oct Business Confidence: 113 v 110e; Manufacturing Confidence: 107 v 105e; Production Outlook Indicator: 21 v 17e; Own-Company Production Outlook: 17 v 15e.
- (FR) France Oct Overall Business Demand Survey: 20 v 22 prior.
- (CH) Swiss Sept M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.2% prior.
- (TR) Turkey Oct Consumer Confidence: 76.8 v 79.7 prior.
- (SE) Sweden Sept Unemployment Rate: 8.2% v 8.5% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 8.8% v 8.6%e; Trend Unemployment Rate: 8.8% v 8.9% prior.
- (IT) Italy Aug Industrial Sales M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 13.8% v 19.0% prior.
- (PL) Poland Sept Real Retail Sales M/M: -2.4% v -2.5%e; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.2%e; Retail Sales Y/Y: 11.1% v 10.4%e.
- (PL) Poland Sept Construction Output Y/Y: 4.3% v 8.0%e.
- (HK) Hong Kong Sept Unemployment Rate: 4.5% v 4.6%e.
- (EU) Euro Zone 2020 Govt Debt to GDP Ratio: 97.3% v 98.0% prior.
- (BE) Belgium Oct Consumer Confidence Index: 4 v 8 prior.
Fixed income Issuance
- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell 1.50% July 2053 green Gilt; guidance seen -1 bp to UK Treasuries (2052 Gilt); order book over £59B.
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.053B vs.€4.5-5.5B indicated range in 2027 and 2037 bonds.
- Sold €3.37B in new 0.00% Jan 2027 SPGB; Avg yield: -0.089% v -0.371% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.35x v 2.55x prior.
- Sold €1.68B in 0.85% July 2037 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 0.942% v 0.972% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.42x v 1.55x prior.
- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €7.487B vs. €6.5-7.5B indicated range in 2025 and 2026 bonds.
- Sold €3.196B in 0.00% Mar 2025 Oat; Avg Yield: -0.50% v -0.57% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.83x v 1.79x prior.
- Sold €2.611B in 1.00% Nov 2025 Oat; Avg Yield: -0.44% v -0.33% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.88x v 3.06x prior.
- Sold €1.685B in 0.50% May 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: -0.36% v -0.62% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.86x v 2.70x prior.
- (IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA) sold €750M vs. €750M indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: -0.641% v -0.640% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.45x v 2.40x prior.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.
- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.25-1.75B in inflation-linked 2026, 2032 and 2047 Bonds (Oatei).
- 06:00 (UK) Oct CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: 17e v 22 prior; Selling Prices: 40e v 41 prior; Business Optimism: 20e v 27 prior.
- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell CZK5.0B in 1-month Bills.
- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell 3.25% 2026 Bonds.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut One-Week Repo Rate by 100bps to 17.00%.
- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rate unchanged at 8.50%.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Aug Retail Sales M/M: -0.5%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.6%e v 9.9% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Oct Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: 25.0e v 30.7 prior.
- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 297Ke v 291K prior; Continuing Claims: 2.55Me v 2.593M prior.
- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.
- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Oct 15th: No est v $615.4B prior.
- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Waller.
- 10:00 (US) Sept Existing Home Sales: 6.09Me v 5.88M prior.
- 10:00 (US) Sept Leading Index: 0.4%e v 0.9% prior.
- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone Oct Advance Consumer Confidence: -5.0e v -4.0 prior.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.
- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 10-year notes.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year TIPS.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Sept Trade Balance: No est v $2.3B prior.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Aug Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 11.7% prior.
- 15:00 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe participates in online panel.
- 18:01 (NL) Netherlands Sept House Price Index M/M: No est v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 17.8% prior.
- 19:00 (AU) Australia Oct Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 56.8 prior; PMI Services: No est v 45.5 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 46.0 prior.
- 19:01 (UK) Oct GfK Consumer Confidence: -16e v -13 prior.
- 19:30 (JP) Japan Sept National CPI Y/Y: +0.2%e v -0.4% prior; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 0.1%e v 0.0% prior; CPI ex-fresh food/energy (core-core) Y/Y: -0.4%e v -0.5% prior.
- 20:30 (JP) Japan Oct Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.5 prior; PMI Services: No est v 47.8 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 47.9 prior.
- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW100B in 10-Year Bonds.
- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.
- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Sept Customs Trade Balance: -$0.9Be v -$1.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: 11.6%e v 8.9% prior; Imports Y/Y: 33.3%e v 47.9% prior.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.