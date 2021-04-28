European stocks are charging higher, supported by upbeat corporate earnings ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later today.

Banks have been the principal focus, with the likes of Lloyds and Deutsche Bank putting out some really strong numbers. Deutsche Bank reported its best quarterly profit in seven years thanks to superb strength in its investment banking division. Meanwhile, Lloyds saw profits of GBP1.4 billion thanks to an improving economic outlook and the release of bad loan provisions.

Bank earnings are doing an excellent job of highlighting the economic recovery, which is boosting risk appetite. However, it’s not just banks that are propping up the mood. WPP, the world’s largest advertising agency, often considered a bellwether, saw net sales growth ahead of target. Clients are ramping up their marketing spend in preparation for the global reopening – another positive signal for investors to latch on to.

Tech earnings, Fed and Biden

Looking ahead, US earnings from Facebook and Apple will be in focus, as well as this week’s two key risk events: the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and President Biden’s first speech before a joint session of Congress.

No change in policy is expected today, so the central focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. While the US vaccination programme continues at a rate of knots and data reveals an increasingly convincing economic recovery, it’s still early days for tapering talk. June’s meeting could be much more significant. The Fed has said it will want to see approximately around 75% of the population vaccinated in order to begin tapering discussions. We’re not there yet, but we could well be by June.

The Fed aside, investors will also be watching for comments regarding Biden’s tax-raising plans when he addresses Congress. Reports of the tax hike have sent stocks lower once before, and any sense that these plans are firming up could hit market sentiment and pull stocks further from all-time highs.

US dollar rises, euro slips on weaker German consumer confidence

The US dollar is trending higher on Wednesday, extending its recovery from a two-month low as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Meanwhile, the euro trades lower, under pressure from the stronger US dollar and disappointing German consumer confidence. GFK data revealed consumer confidence is set to fall in May to -8.8 points, down from -6.1 points in April. Expectations had been for an increase to -3.5. However, given the current Covid situation in Germany, hopes that lockdown restrictions would be eased and we’d see a revival of consumption have been dampened. While pre-pandemic household consumption had been an important pillar of the German economy, a return to that dynamic looks unlikely in the first half of this year.

EUR/USD trades -0.2% at 1.2070 with all eyes on the Fed. While no change in policy is expected, any hints of tapering could boost the greenback and drag the pair lower.

Oil flat as OPEC+ to gently hike supply

Oil is consolidating after strong gains in the previous session. Oil prices rallied higher on Tuesday and remain supported as upbeat demand outlook forecasts overshadow the ongoing Covid crisis in India and a larger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles.

OPEC’s decision to stick with a phased easing of production restrictions is being viewed in an optimistic light. The easing of output restrictions will take place across May to July, amid optimistic forecasts for recovery in global demand, despite Covid cases soaring in important developing markets such as India and Brazil. The market is seeing this decision in a glass-half-full light. Investors are focusing on the encouraging outlook that backs the decision, rather than the increase of oil set to flood back into the market.

The OPEC + group decided to sack off today’s OPEC meeting, sticking to the broadly agreed plans from the 1 April meeting.

Expectations of surging demand are keeping the price of oil underpinned. With international travel expected to kick off in under a month, the jet-sized hole in demand could recover rapidly.

Gold under pressure from rising yields

Gold is extending losses for a second straight session on the back of rising yields and a stronger US dollar.

On Tuesday, both yields and the greenback pushed higher after better-than-expected US consumer confidence, which surged to a 14-month high in April as more vaccinations and additional fiscal stimulus lifted morale. Consumers are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, laying the groundwork for a strong consumer-based economic recovery.

Both yields and the US dollar are on the rise again today ahead of the FOMC. The Fed is expected to remain patient, even as the outlook for the US economy improves. Any hints of a more hawkish Fed could send gold back below USD1750.