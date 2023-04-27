Share:

Notes/observations

- US GDP data in today's session; focus on Friday’s barrage of EU inflation and GDP data from the region.

- BOJ policy decision in Friday’s Asian session (1st under Gov Ueda).

- Earnings Recap: BASF affirms FY23 guidance; Deutsche Bank beats, affirms FY23 and notes on track for FY25 targets; STMicroelectronics beat, raised FY23 and noted better than expected in Automotive and Industrial partially offset by lower revenues in Personal Electronics. Pernod Ricard guides Q4 sales to be very strong. Schneider Electric raises all guidance and sees supply chains easing. Barclays registers big drop in equities rev. Sainsburys raises FY guidance.

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai Composite outperforming at +0.7%. EU indices -0.1% to +0.5%. US futures are +0.3-0.8%. Gold +0.5%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.3%, WTI +0.2%, TTF 0.0%; Crypto: BTC +0.3%, ETH -0.7%.

Asia

- China Mar YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -21.4% v -22.9% prior.

- Australia Q1 Export Price Index Q/Q: +1.6% v -2.6%e; Import Price Index Q/Q: -4.2% v +0.5%e.

- Former BOJ Official Wakatabe noted that BOJ could possibly change its forward guidance at the upcoming meeting this week. He would be surprised if BOJ changed its Yield Control (YCC).

Americas

- House approved Republican debt limit plan.

- President Biden said to be open to debt-limit meeting with House Majority Leader McCarthy If default was ruled out.

- Goldman Sachs analyst noted that if remaining receipts stayed on current trend then the Treasury should be able to continue to make all scheduled payments until the end of July without an increase in the debt limit.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Apr Summary of Deliberations noted that it did consider hiking rates in Apr but decided to wait for additional data. Getting inflation to 2% from 3% might be more difficult.

- FDIC said to be weighing whether to downgrade their scoring of First Republic [FRC] condition , if lowered could curb access to Federal Reserve lending facilities.

- Argentina govt stated that it would settle China imports with Yuan (CNY) currency.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.16% at 464.06, FTSE -0.06% at 7,848.10, DAX +0.14% at 15,818.15, CAC-40 +0.48% at 7,502.45, IBEX-35 +0.18% at 9,310.86, FTSE MIB +0.23% at 27,169.00, SMI +0.20% at 11,388.20, S&P 500 Futures +0.50%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open generally lower but later turned around to trade mixed; better performing sectors include health care and utilities; underperforming sectors include real estate and consumer discretionary; SimCorp receives takeover offer from Deutsche Boerse; TotalEnergies to divest its Canadian operations to Suncor; focus on release of US GDP data later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session include Caterpiller, Merck, Linde and Honeywell.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] -4.0% (earnings), J Sainsbury [SBRY.UK] -1.0% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Unilever [UNA.NL] +1.5% (Q1 rev beat, affirms FY23; post earnings comments), Pernod Ricard [RI.FR] +1.0% (Q3 results).

- Energy: TotalEnergies [TTE.FR] -1.5% (earnings; divestment).

- Financials: Barclays [BARC.UK] +4.5% (Q1, affirms FY23), Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] +1.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23), BBVA [BBVA.ES] +2.0% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Aztrazeneca [AZN.UK] +1.0% (Q1, affirms FY23).

- Industrials: BASF [BAS.DE] -3.5% (final earnings; post earnings comments), GN Store [GN.DK] +8.5% (Q1, guides FY23), Schneider Electric [SHF.DE] +1.5% (Q1, affirms FY23), Michelin [ML.FR] +1.5% (Q1 rev - post close, affirms FY23), Volvo Cars [VOLCAB.SE] -0.5% (earnings), Aixtron [AIXA.DE] -5.0% (Q1, affirms FY23), Nel [NEL.NO] +12.5% (Q1 results).

- Technology: STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] -8.0% (Q1, raises FY23 lower end guidance), SimCorp [SIM.DK] +38.5% (Receives takeover offer of DKK735/shr from Deutsche Börse), Nemetschek [NEM.DE] +5.5% (Q1, affirms FY23).

- Telecom: WPP [WPP.UK] -2.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) 1Q Bank Lending Survey noted that credit demand was broadly unchanged in the quarter but expected lower corporate loan demand in Q2.

- Russia Dep PM Novak noted that Russia would redirect 140M tons of oil and oil productions from Europe to Asia during 2023. OPEC+ group of leading oil producers does not see the need for further oil output cuts despite lower-than-expected Chinese demand.

- OPEC Sec Gen Al Ghais issued a statement that noted OPEC+ was not targeting oil prices. Many factors were causing inflation; IEA should be careful about undermining investment in sector.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was consolidating its recent losses in quiet trading on Thursday. Dealers noted that the greenback’s recent losing streak attributed to the drop in US inflation readings, the impending end of the Fed rate-hiking cycle. Also better economic performance in Europe contributing to the trend.

- EUR/USD at 1.1050 with focus on Friday’s barrage of EU inflation and GDP data from the region.

- USD/JPY at 133.80 ahead of Friday’s BOJ rate decision. The first under Gov Ueda. No changed expected but markets on the lookout for any change in the central banks forward guidance.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Apr Consumer Confidence: -7.9 v -10.8 prior; Business Confidence: -13 v -12 prior.

- (FI) Finland Feb Final Trade Balance: -€B v -€0.7B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Q1 GDP Indicator Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.3% v 0.3%e.

- (SE) Sweden Mar GDP Indicator M/M: -0.2% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: -0.7% v +0.1% prior.

- (NO) Norway Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.0% v 0.3%e.

- (NO) Norway Mar Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.4% prior.

- (ES) Spain Q1 Unemployment Rate: 13.3% v 13.0%e.

- (ES) Spain Mar Adjusted Retail Sales Y/Y: 9.5% v 3.5%e; Retail Sales (unadj) Y/Y: 9.7% v 3.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Apr Consumer Confidence: 65.1 v 63.8 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 101.6 v 103.3 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 87.3 v 88.4 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Apr Economic Confidence: 102.2 v 98.8 prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Consumer Confidence: 105.5 v 105.0e; Manufacturing Confidence: 103.0 v 104.0e; Economic Sentiment: 110.5 v 110.1 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Mar Leading Monitoring Indicator: 11 v 10 prior.

- Iceland Apr CPI M/M: 1.3% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 9.8% prior.

- (BE) Belgium Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.4% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Economic Confidence: 99.3 v 99.9e; Industrial Confidence: -2.6 v 0.0e; Services Confidence: 10.5 v 9.5e; Consumer Confidence (final): -17.5 v -17.5 prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.32 in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.5B vs. €1.0-1.5B in Oct 2028 CCTeu (floating rate Notes); Real Yield: 4.45%; Bid-to-cover: 1.75x.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells total €7.5B vs. €6.5-7.5B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTP Bonds.

- Sold €2.5B vs. €2.0-2.5B indicated range in 3.40% Apr 2028 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 3.77% v 3.59% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.60x v 1.49x prior.

- Sold €5.0B vs. €4.5-5.0B indicated range in 4.40% May 2033 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.42% v 4.12% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.32x v 1.38x prior.

Looking ahead

- (RO) Romania Mar M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 7.3% prior.

- (BR) Brazil Mar Total Formal Job Creation: No est v +241.8K prior.

- (AR) Argentina Apr Consumer Confidence: No est v 38.2 prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Apr CPI M/M: No est v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.7% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Mar Trade Balance: No est v -$2.6B prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Feb Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v -1.6% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: No est v 0.3% prior, Y/Y: No est v 12.0% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Apr Consumer Confidence: No est v -33.4 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: No est v 2 prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Bills.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland Optional Reverse Inquiry (ORI).

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell combined RON1.4B in 2028 and 2032 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 8.50%.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision.

- 07:00 (CA) Canada Apr CFIB Business Barometer: No est v 55.3 prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Apr FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: -0.7%e v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: -1.9%e v +0.2% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Trade Balance: -$0.9Be v -$1.8B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb IBGE Services Volume M/M: No est v -3.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Q1 Advance GDP Annualized Q/Q: 2.0%e v 2.6% prior; Personal Consumption: 4.3%e v 1.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Q1 Advance GDP Price Index: 3.7%e v 3.9% prior; Core PCE Q/Q: 4.7%e v 4.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 248Ke v 245K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.87Me v 1.865M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Apr 21st: No est v $600.2B prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Pending Home Sales M/M: 0.8%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: -20.7%e v -21.1% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Apr Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: -2e v 0 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:15 (IT) ECB’s Panetta (Italy).

- 13:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Total Formal Job Creation: +90.0Ke v +241.8K prior.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL): No est v -41.0B prior.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Apr ANZ Consumer Confidence: No est v 77.7 prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Industrial Production M/M: No est v -3.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v -8.1% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Apr Lloyds Business Barometer: No est v 32 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Mar Jobless Rate: 2.5%e v 2.6% prior; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: No est v 1.34x prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Apr Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.3% prior; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y: No est v 3.2% prior; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food, Energy) Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: No est v 4.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.5% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.3%e v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.6% prior; Dept. Store, Supermarket Sales Y/Y: No est v 4.7% prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Q1 Final URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: No est v 3.2% prelim.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 PPI Q/Q: No est v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.8% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar Private Sector Credit M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.6% prior.

- 22:00 (SG) Singapore Mar M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.5% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v -14.1% prior.

04/27- 04/28 (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) and YCC unchanged.