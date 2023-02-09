As expected, the reality of what the Federal Reserve Chairman has been consistently been saying, began to sink in.
It was a fantastic re-run of the FOMC decision when Powell spoke two days ago. The market only wanted to see the comments on dis-inflation, without context, and disregard all other remarks.
Sentiment can only defy gravity for so long however, and it has indeed begun to crumble. We saw very weak attempts at a rally during New York trading, and this is quite unusual given the usual pattern seen over recent weeks. That change in price action on the day could point to a return of institutional selling of the kind we have not seen so far this year.
The bulls have had it all their way, but as the blizzard of recent Fed actions and commentaries begins to clear, it is the bears that are emerging in view. Still cloudy, but they are for the first time being seen emerging from their caves of shelter under the hoof of the previously rampaging bulls.
If the bulls are spent, the bears are fresh.
So, enough of the poetry. Sentiment, and it has been decidedly bullish, can dominate against fundamental realities for extended periods of time, but inevitably, the longer that duration, the larger the bust at the end of it. We may be at just such a moment.
There is immediate technical support where Stock futures have closed and begin trading in Asia today. This support area has the capacity to generate, what I would think would be one last rally/bounce, but should it let go, there simply may be no bulls left standing to absorb the bear onslaught.
If everyone who wants to buy, particularly on completely erroneous and mistaken beliefs about a pivot, have already done so, then this market is left badly exposed to the downside.
The highs in stock futures, just seen over the past week on hopes that these are close to the last hikes, may endure for a very long time. While some individual stocks will enjoy momentary bounces on the back of staff and cost cutting, in the end it is the reason for these decisions, that will dictate stock values.
Layoffs and cost cutting signal only one thing. These companies see conditions getting much worse, before they hopefully at some stage get better. If these companies felt there would be a turnaround within a few months, they would not be cutting staff in such large numbers across all industry sectors now.
US companies are panicking. Maybe market participants should ponder this point a little more, rather than the fairytale of a Fed pivot.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds past 0.6900 amid mixed China updates, hawkish Fed talks
AUD/USD struggles push back the bearish bias during Thursday’s Asian session, despite the latest inaction around 0.6930-35, as mixed fundamentals join a light calendar.
EUR/USD: Consolidation continues inside 50% and 61.8% Fibo retracements
The EUR/USD pair has delivered an upside break of the extremely narrow range consolidation placed in a 1.0710-1.0716 zone in the Asian session. The major currency pair has rebounded as the risk appetite of the market participants is improving gradually.
Gold: Bear flag, hawkish Federal Reserve concerns tease sellers
Gold price struggles to extend week-start recovery moves as it makes rounds to $1,875. The lack of buying interest in the yellow metal could be linked to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments, as well as statements highlighting inflation fears from the United States diplomats.
Robinhood to buy back shares worth $550 million worth of shares from FTX
Robinhood announced its performance for the year-end quarter of 2022 and, at the same time, decided to put an end to a long-debated problem associated with its name.
Is the dollar staging a comeback?
Following last week’s robust US data, the dollar surged against all its major counterparts, gaining the most against the risk-linked currencies Aussie and Kiwi. Does this mean that the US dollar is staging a solid comeback?