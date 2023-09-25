Weekly Forecast (September 25 – 29, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 472,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 506.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 472,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 445.
Monthly Forecast, September – October, 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 472,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 542,6.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 472,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 445 and 400.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.0650
EUR/USD recovered modestly after falling toward 1.0600 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood on Monday, however, doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. Later in the session, ECB President Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2250 as mood sours
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and fluctuates below 1.2250 on Monday. The risk-averse market environment allows the US Dollar to hold its ground at the beginning of the week, making it difficult for the pair to stage a steady rebound.
Gold holds steady at around $1,920 on Monday
Gold price (XAU/USD) climbed toward $1,930 in the early European session on Monday but lost its traction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day near 4.5%, the pair struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
This week's main dish is reserved for European CPI numbers
The PCE deflator is due in the US at the end of the week. Given the backloaded nature of the calendar we expect a slow, technical start of the week that gives the dollar a slight edge over peers on the FX market.