Weekly forecast (May 15 – 19, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 600, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 634.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 600, which will be followed by reaching support level 569 and 540.
Monthly forecast, May 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 597, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 647.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 597, which will be followed by reaching support level 574, 540 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 510.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.0850 on Monday after having suffered heavy losses last week. The cautious market stance limits the US Dollar's losses in the early American session, making it difficult for EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains, hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Monday. As investors assess the latest comments from Fed officials, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and the pair clings to its daily gains.
Gold edges higher toward $2,020 despite rising US yields
Gold price has edged higher to the $2,020 area following a drop toward $2,010 in the European session on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.5%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped for now.
Cardano price on trajectory to break above $0.39 as bulls stick to recovery plan this week
ADA price is seeing bulls quickly pick up their feet after a downbeat moment the week before. ADA quickly recovered over the weekend with some substantial losses being pared back.
S&P 500 Forecast: Expect debt ceiling talks to injure sentiment this week
The S&P 500 index could begin to feel the effects of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington this week. Now midway through May, US debt ceiling talks are less than three weeks away from the US Treasury’s chosen deadline of June 1.