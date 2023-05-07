Share:

Weekly forecast, May 8 – 12, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 597, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 634.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 597, which will be followed by reaching support level 574 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 540.

Monthly forecast, May 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 597, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 647.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 597, which will be followed by reaching support level 574, 540 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 510.