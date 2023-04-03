Share:

Weekly Forecast (April 3 – 7, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 636, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 657.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 636, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

Monthly Forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 636, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 670.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 636, which will be followed by moving down to support level 597.