Weekly Forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 636,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 648.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 636,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 599,4.

Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 704,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 669,2, 661,2 and 648,2.