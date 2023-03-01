Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 1, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 636,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 648,2.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 636,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 615,2.

Weekly forecast (February 27 – March 3, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 660,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 671,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 648,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 636,6.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 704,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 669,2, 661,2 and 648,2.