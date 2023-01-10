Weekly forecast (January 10 – 13, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 660, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 674.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 660, which will be followed by reaching support level 635.

Monthly forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 671, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 702.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 671, which will be followed by moving down to support level 635 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 595 – 589.