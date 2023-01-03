Weekly forecast (January 3 – 5, 2023)

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 671, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 702.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 671, which will be followed by moving down to support level 660 and 644.

Monthly forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 671, which will be followed by moving down to support level 635 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 595 – 589.