Weekly forecast (January 3 – 5, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 671, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 702.
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 671, which will be followed by moving down to support level 660 and 644.
Monthly forecast, January 2023
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 671, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 702.
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 671, which will be followed by moving down to support level 635 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 595 – 589.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
