Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 658,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 677.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 635 and 611,4.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 677 and 711,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 611 – 595.