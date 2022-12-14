Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 658,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 677.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 635 and 611,4.
Monthly forecast, December 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 677 and 711,6.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 611 – 595.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
