Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 680, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 698.6 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 720.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 680, which will be followed by moving down to support level 661.4 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 642.6.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 699,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 735.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

Previous week forecast