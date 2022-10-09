Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 699,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 720.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658,40, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.
Monthly forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 699,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 735.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
