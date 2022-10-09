Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 699,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 720.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658,40, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 699,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 735.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

