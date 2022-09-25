Weekly forecast (September 26 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 699,50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 735,25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658,50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 658.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 705.50 – 735.25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604 and 561.75.

