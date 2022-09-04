Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 671, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 705.50.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 654, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

previous week forecast

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 658.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 705.50 – 735.25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604 and 561.75.

previous week forecast