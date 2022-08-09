This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 636, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 658.50 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 735.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 636, which will be followed by reaching support level 587 and 562.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 658.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.