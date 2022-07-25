This/Next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 623.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 658.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.

