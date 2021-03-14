This/Next Week Forecast (March 15 – 19, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 556, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 574.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 524, which will be followed by moving down to support level 492 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 455.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 450.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 574, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 620.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 524, which will be followed by moving down to support level 455.

