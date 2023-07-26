Share:

Wednesday forecast (July 26, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 531,2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 598,6 – 629.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 531,2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 490,6.

Weekly forecast (July 24 – 28, 2023)

Monthly forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 490, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 542 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 637.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 490, which will be followed by moving down to support level 400.