Wednesday forecast (April 26, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 616, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 634.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 616, which will be followed by reaching support level 597.

Monthly forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 636, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 670.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 636, which will be followed by moving down to support level 597.