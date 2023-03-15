Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 15, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 620, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 646.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 620, which will be followed by moving down to support level 610 – 606.

Weekly forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 636,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 648.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 636,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 599,4.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 704,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 669,2, 661,2 and 648,2.