Wednesday forecast (March 8, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 648,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 660,2.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 648,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 622,2.

Weekly forecast (March 6 – 10, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 650, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 667,4 and 684,6.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 630,6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615,2 and 599,4.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 704,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 669,2, 661,2 and 648,2.