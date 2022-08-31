Wednesday forecast (September 31, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 671, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 705.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 671, which will be followed by moving down to support level 647.

Weekly forecast (August 29 – September 2, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 642.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 705.50.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 642.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 658.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.