Wednesday forecast, 27 July 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 566, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 623 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 658.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance 623, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 566, which will be followed by moving down to support level 547.

This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 623.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 658.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.