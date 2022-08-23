Today’/tomorrow forecast, Tuesday (August 23, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 642.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 658.50.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 636.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 620.50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 642.75.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 620.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604 and 587.50.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 658.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 576, which will be followed by reaching support level 516 – 497.