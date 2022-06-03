Today’s Forecast, Wednesday, June 3

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 739.2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 755 and 769.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 739.2, which will be followed by reaching support level 713.4.

Previous day forecast

This/Next Week Forecast (May 30 – June 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 782, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 810.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 769, which will be followed by moving down to support level 735.

Previous week forecast

Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 574, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 620.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 524, which will be followed by moving down to support level 455.