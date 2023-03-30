Share:

Thursday forecast, March 30, 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 636,6, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 667 and 684.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 636,6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 623,2 ad 606,6.

Weekly forecast (March 27 – 31, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 648,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 684.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 648,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 606,6 – 593.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 704,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 688,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 669,2, 661,2 and 648,2.