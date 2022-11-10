Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 674, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 689.6 – 706.4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 662.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 642.6 and 604.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 688, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 706.4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 688, which will be followed by reaching support level 674 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 661.4.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 706.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 766.2.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 706.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 661.4 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 604.