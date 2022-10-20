Thursday forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 684.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 698.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 684.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 671.4 and 661.4.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 698.6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 720 and 735.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 698.6, which will be followed by reaching support level 661.4.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 699,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 735.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 658.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 604.

