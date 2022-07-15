Commodities have enjoyed some strong gains due to Covid-induced supply chain issues, but some seasonal patterns are worth being aware of. One of these strong patterns is that corn tends to have a notable period of weakness heading into October.

Over the last 22 years, corn prices have fallen 15 times with an average drop of over -7%. The largest drop was in the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 with a -32.58% loss. The years with the two largest gains were 2020 and 2010.

Are there falls ahead for corn again this year or are market conditions going to keep corn prices supported?

Major trade risks: Watch out for supply and demand issues for corn to potentially support demand.

