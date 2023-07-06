Share:

Outlook: We get information overload today, with mortgage applications, the June ADP jobs report, the June Challenger report, jobless claims, the May trade balance, the S&P services and composite PMI, the ISM services, and JOLTS. Take your pick for what is most important but it should center around the jobs market. When Yellen was head of the San Francisco Fed, she spoke often about JOLTS.

The collection of data about jobs is the most important, giving hints and nuance and perspective about the actual payrolls numbers tomorrow. We don’t want to address payrolls, because it’s a lousy indicator that captures one thing from two directions and nobody can forecast it even remotely well. The FT notes politely that “Economists polled by Bloomberg expect hiring to have slowed in June, but the median forecast from that survey has underestimated the jobs data for every one of the past 14 months.”

ADP does not do any better. We get its latest number today and hilariously, Trading Economics estimates ADP will deliver 228,000 after 278,000 actual the month before—and Trading Economics has a forecast of 160,000. JOLTS is also expected to show fewer jobs looking for workers and maybe a closing of that giant gap between job openings and job-seekers. The question is whether a cooling in the labor market can possibly suffice to assuage the Fed and reduce its hawkishness.

Most economists think it will be a long, hard slog because for demographic and other reasons, the pool of workers has shrunk and is not going to miraculously get bigger. Besides, as we complain periodically, the jobless worker pool contains many who simply can’t qualify for those jobs because of illiteracy, innumeracy, drug addiction past or present, and general sloth.

The awful thing in the Fed minutes is the backroom economists giving equal weight to a mild recession later this year or no recession at all. And the next time Mr. Powell has to speak, after the July meeting, he will have only two new sets of data, payrolls on Friday and CPI on July 12.

It’s a little interesting that the NYT reports “… officials released economic forecasts that suggested they would make two more quarter-point rate increases this year. That forecast was meant to send a message: Fed policymakers were simply slowing the pace of rate increases by taking a meeting off. They were not stopping their assault against rapid inflation.” As far as we can tell, nobody else is reporting the meeting this way, although Mr. Powell, speaking at the Sintra conference and later in Madrid, did use the plural when referring to rate hikes to come this year.

But most reports speak only of the July hike, and affirmation of that alone drove the dollar (and bonds yields) higher yesterday. As of late afternoon, the CME FedWatch tool shows the probability of that hike at 88.7% (from 52.4% a month ago). It will take the rate to 5.25-5.0%. But by the Dec meeting, the probability of a second hike after July is only 27.5%, but it was 2.5% a month ago, so that’s something.

Forecast: We continue to expect the dollar to recover on the labor market not cooling very much, feeding the perception that the US still has growth as well as a hawkish Fed while the growth outlook in Europe, including the UK, is pretty grim, regardless of where rates go.

The exception may turn out to be the dollar/yen, where the pullback overnight away from 145 was fueled by little more than fear of intervention, which most analysts see as improbable, mostly because the move is gradual and not unexpected (as we saw last fall, when intervention was warranted because the move was sharp and “destabilizing.”).

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time the dollar droops.

Tidbit: Reuters reports “The mood in the sovereign debt market more generally was darkened on Wednesday by British gilts, where an auction of 2-year bonds required the highest yield for any gilt sold since 2007 even as UK construction sector sentiment slumped. Firming oil prices and fading annual base effects there didn't help.”

The FT has a good story on sterling, pointing out that it should be stronger on the rate outlook but is not, because the high inflation targeted by that rate rise is not accompanied by growth, only inflation and its uncertain path.

“Investors are betting that UK interest rates will climb to 6.5 per cent by March next year — the highest level since 1998 — in a move that will heap even more pain on mortgage borrowers. The peak in UK interest rates priced by swaps markets has risen dramatically in recent weeks, from 5 per cent as recently as May to 6.25 per cent following the Bank of England’s unexpected decision to raise interest rates to 5 per cent in June.

A RBC economist calls it “a self feeding dynamic” that is not yet a panic. Today BoE chief Bailey told the BBC that the goal is to cut inflation back down, period.

“Benchmark two-year gilt yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose by 0.08 percentage points on Thursday to 5.46 percent, the highest level since 2008. The average five-year fixed-rate UK mortgage has already risen above 6 percent.

Last week, JPMorgan economist Allan Monks said in a note to clients that the BoE could be forced to push rates as high as 7 percent if inflation proved even more stubborn than expected, although his central expectation remained that rates would peak at 5.75 percent in November.”

“Analysts highlighted this as a concern because in an environment where interest rate expectations are rising compared with other countries, sterling should be strengthening. The UK is expected to increase rates by more than the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.” A Rabobank analyst says sterling is failing to strengthen because “rate rises are not a function of economic strength — they are a function of inflation being worse in the UK than other places. A lot of it is an ‘I don’t want to touch sterling’ trade’ — it’s uncertainty over the future.”

