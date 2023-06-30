This was a week where the market continued to move in light of Powell’s recent insistence that two more rate hikes from the Fed are likely. This kept stocks pressured for the first half of the week, and month-end and half-year flows meant traders were reluctant to commit to new positions. Also, with the ECB’s and the Fed’s preferred inflation prints out on Friday, there has been a sense of “wait and see” regarding how much more aggression will be needed from both central banks. Many are waiting to see how aggressively both central banks will adjust their rate strategies in response to these latest inflation prints.
Other key events from the past week
EUR: German IFO miss. June 26: German IFO Business Climate data came in at 89.5 this week, below the market’s minimum expectations and the second consecutive fall. Does this mean that Europe’s hoped-for recovery has stalled?
EUR: ECB and its bond portfolio: The ECB is increasingly moving to a more hawkish stance, and that trend further increased this week with Bloomberg sources reports. Some ECB officials are considering a fast reduction of the ECB’s bond portfolio. If they do this, can the EURGBP gain on this hawkish ECB move?
USD: Powell at the Sintra Conference, June 28: Powell said there was a strong majority for two more rate hikes in the last Dot Plot. Powell repeated that the Fed’s target is inflation. US Core PCE will be a key focus for the Fed this Friday.
Key events for the coming week
AUD: RBA interest rate decision, July 4: Next week the RBA meets, and short-term interest rates see a 32% chance of another 25 bps hike. Will the RBA surprise markets again with another hike, or have they reached the terminal rate now?
Seasonal Insights: Patterson Companies seasonals have a strong summer. For a free trial with Seasonax to find seasonal patterns in commodities, currencies, and stocks, contact your account manager and get started right away!
USD: US labor data, July 7: Next week, US labor data will be released, and markets will be looking for more evidence of a slowing US economy. If the labor market shows strong signs of weakness, then the market will likely welcome that as a disinflationary sign. Click here for more information.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action. The BoE’s aggressive rate hike fueled recession fears and could act as a headwind for the GBP. The hawkish Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Headline measure to slow down, core price pressures expected to pick up
Eurostat is set to release key Eurozone inflation data today. Headline annual inflation is seen softening to 5.6%, Core figure is likely to rebound. Eurozone HICP could have a significant impact on the ECB rates outlook and the Euro.