Overview: Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased. Labour markets remain tight, but wage pressures have showed tentative signs of easing. The services sector remains the key inflation driver both in the euro area and US, with especially the former continuing to see rising price pressures in March. Despite the uncertainty around financial stability risks, we expect both the ECB and the Fed to continue hiking interest rates in the spring meetings.

Inflation expectations: Both US and euro area consumer inflation expectations have come down, but remain at high levels. Markets’ short-term expectations declined amid the banking sector uncertainty, but longer-term expectations remain stable.

US: US March CPI surprised to the downside on headline level (0.05% m/m; forecast 0.2%), while core inflation still remained elevated (0.38%; forecast 0.4%). The details showed some encouraging signs for the Fed, as core services CPI ex. housing & healthcare eased to 0.61% m/m (from 0.8%), suggesting underlying price pressures might be calming. The March employment data also showed early signs of wage pressures easing. Shelter inflation moderated, although this has been widely anticipated following the recent declines in rents. Core goods CPI ticked modestly higher, driven by less negative contribution from used car prices. While the Fed welcomes the softer tones in the data, we still expect a final 25bp hike in the May.

Euro: Headline inflation showed a significant drop in Match to 6.9% (from 8.5% in February) as base effects and government measures weighed on energy inflation, while core inflation continued its rise upward to 5.7%. Selling price expectations in business surveys remain elevated and in many sectors firms are far from finished passing on higher input costs to consumers. Hiring plans in the tight labour market also picked-up during March, especially in the services sector. With the latest wage increases yet to filter through to inflation, we still think that sticky core inflation could remain a worry for ECB for some time yet, expecting it to average 4.9% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024.

China: CPI dropped further to 0.7% y/y in March from 1.0%; hence China still has no inflation problem. PPI declined to -2.5% y/y from -1.4% y/y.

