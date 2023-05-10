Share:

Preliminary seasonally adjusted GDP data revealed that economic growth in the euro area continued to pick up with GDP increasing by 0.1% q/q. However, we still await the final GDP prints as the preliminary flash is slightly distorted by volatile Irish GDP numbers. The upward trend is further confirmed by April PMIs with overall business activity growth at an 11-month high. Generally, PMIs continue to paint a two-speed economy picture and thus an unbalanced recovery, with the big service sector firmly rebounding, while manufacturing keeps struggling. Although, PMIs are bland, combined with other indicators it seems that short-term momentum in euro area is positive.

Euro area inflation figures from Eurostat show headline inflation remained unchanged (7.0%), while core inflation eased to 5.6% in April y/y. Despite core inflation declining, underlying price pressures particularly service prices spurred by tight labour markets and thus increasingly stronger bargaining power of workers still paint a gloomy inflation outlook for the ECB. For instance, in April a new collective bargaining agreement was reached in Germany including an overall wage increase around 11.5% during the next 24 months. Generally, the costs of higher wage growth materialising in the euro area could be pushed onto prices resulting in consumers paying more, thus fuelling an upward inflationary spiral coupled with households starting to de-anchor inflation expectations. Hence, we believe that these wage-price dynamics could pose a worry for the ECB in terms of second-wave inflationary pushes.

The ECB hiked policy rates by an unexpected 25bp at the May meeting slowing their hiking pace, though no signals of a pause to the hiking cycle was hinted - instead a full end to APP reinvestments is expected to commence from 1 July (see ECB review, 4 May). The ECB further reiterated that a data-dependent approach will be basis for future policy rate decisions. The lag and strength of monetary policy transmitting to the real economy remains uncertain, which President Lagarde outlines as reason for the slowdown in their hiking pace coupled with the tightening credit standards signalled in the Bank Lending Survey from 2 May. Amid the recent tightening in credit standards, the ECB projects bank lending to further weaken. Moreover, Lagarde also shed light on the divergence between sectors of the economy, which poses a considerable risk to the ECB's battle of bringing the "too high for too long"-inflation down as the European economy is mainly service-driven (see also chart of the week, 21 April).

The European Commission published an updated proposal on EU rules reform aiming towards strengthening public debt sustainability and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in whole euro area. The 3% and 60% of GDP reference values for deficit and debt remained unchanged while a country-specific "technical trajectory" will be issued for countries that exceed the thresholds. It still remains questionable whether financial hawks will embrace the new fiscal framework. Particularly Germany is sceptical of the proposal due to its slow but steady reversion to old "hawkish" habits as discussed in Euro macro notes - Germany is falling back into old habits. Germany suggests that the EC should enforce a common numerical benchmark for the debt-to-GDP ratios in lieu of country-bespoke debt-reduction deals. We believe that the probability of the new fiscal rules being implemented remains uncertain due to Germany's hawkish approach.

Download the Full Analysis!