Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.220.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Down at 75.75.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 124.05.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 9 ticks Higher and trading at 4008.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1845.50. Gold is 30 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. At the present time all of Europe is trading Lower as well. .

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major. '

No other Major News to speak of.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Hit at around 9:35 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:35 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:35 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/21/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/21/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow closed Lower by 697 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Yesterday morning the USD and Crude were trading Higher and led to the Downside bias. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Ordinarily on a day like yesterday I might be tempted to discuss the markets and explore the reason why the Dow fell so steeply. Never before in recent history have we in the US ever had a president who was willing to go into a war zone (not occupied by US armed forces) to prove a point and the point is that we will stand firmly by the Ukraine in their quest for freedom. The closest thing in recent history was both President Reagan and Kennedy visiting the Berlin Wall. However, that was NOT a war zone and there were American Armed Forces in close proximity. Biden visit to the Ukraine contained none of that. Say what you will about this President, but you cannot doubt his courage. The House GOP wants to stop any further aid to the Ukraine, but Mitch McConnell in the Senate knows better. He knows that to secure peace in Europe, the Ukraine must remain free because he knows that Putin won't stop with the Ukraine if he wins there. I must say in this instance I have to give a shoutout to Senator McConnell for his wisdom. Unfortunately, the markets did not take any of this too well as the Dow dropped nearly 700 points. The other indices didn't fare too well either. Will this change today? As in all things, only time will tell...