Copper technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 4.4314
Stop Loss: Below 4.2263
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Copper chart analysis
The technical analysis of the COPPER price chart in daily timeframe shows #C-COPPER,Daily has reflected off the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is rising. The COPPER price has failed to breach the support too. We believe the bullish momentum will continue as the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 4.4314. A pending order to buy can be placed above that level. The stop loss can be placed below 4.2263. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis of Commodities - Copper
China’s copper import rose in October. Will the copper price rebound continue?
China is world's top consumer of refined copper - China accounted for 51% of the global copper consumption in 2019. China copper imports rose for a second month in October. Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China were 410,541.3 tons last month, up from 406,015.6 tons in September according to the General Administration of Customs. World’s top copper consumer’s rising imports are bullish for copper. However unfolding crisis in China’s real estate sector may negatively impact demand for copper and is a downside risk for copper price. Evergrande, China’s top real estate company, paid bondholders overdue coupon payments yesterday, easing concerns about a potentially destabilizing default. However reports of other developers’ liquidity issues weighs on investor sentiment - Kaisa Group Holdings, which ranks second among high yield bond real estate issuers, suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares last Friday before the stock market opened. Moody’s ratings agency wrote in late October that the rated developers will need to pay or refinance tens of billions of dollars’ worth of debt in the coming 12 months: $33.1 billion of onshore bonds listed in mainland China, and $43.8 billion of offshore U.S.-dollar denominated bonds.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.