The Australian dollar remains firmly entrenched within a narrowing trading handle as near-term headwinds continue to offset long term upside expectations. The AUD failed to break outside a 30-point range on Thursday, bouncing between 0.7725 and 0.7755, despite price action across other major currencies. Investors largely ignored reports that Victoria was entering another 7-day full-scale lockdown in an effort to control the latest outbreak of COVID-19, after 12 new cases were recorded overnight. With little of note on today’s domestic macroeconomic ticket, we expect the AUD will remain ensconced within the current handle into the weekend. Risks to this view remain headline inflation data from the US. while inflation pressures have eased since April’s shock outperformance, a surprise print could prompt another risk-off run and push the AUD toward supports at 0.7680. We anticipate headwinds will weigh on the AUD through the short term, delaying any push toward 0.79/0.80 into Q3/Q4.
The US dollar index maintained a narrow handle through trade on Thursday, disguising moves across key major units. The USD appreciated against the Japanese yen advancing over half a percent as month-end rebalancing and a rise in US 10-year treasury yields forced the yen toward 2-month lows. Having faltered on approach to 110 the USD fell sharply against the Great British pound after comments from Bank of England policymaker Vlieghe, wherein he intimated the economy could well be on track to accommodate a rate hike as early as Q2 2022. Sterling jumped through 1.42 to mark new three-year highs as the Bank of England now joins the Bank of Canada and RBNZ as major central banks pricing in a H1 rate adjustment. Assuming the economic recovery continues to gather pace higher yield returns should become more attractive bolstering demand for the GBP, CAD, and NZD as risk sentiment improves. Attentions today turn to key US inflation data. Inflation concerns have eased since April’s shock CPI print and a steady read today should help affirm assumptions inflation pressures are transitory and help drive gains across risk assets. A print above expectations will likely prompt a risk-off run as investors again adjust inflation expectations.
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7790 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6310 - 0.6380 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8180 - 1.8420 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0580 - 1.0650 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9310 - 0.9410 ▼
