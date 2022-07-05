Notes/Observations

- Markets opened with risk appetite on but sharply reversed, with USD index rising while EU indices and bond yields fall. Catalyst likely started with prospects of Biden rolling back Chinese import tariffs but reality took hold with lack of positive news and oncoming earnings season which is expected to disappoint across the board.

- European services PMI held onto expansion territory in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Euro Zone but new orders and business components were weak.

- UK also recorded expansion in services PMI but new car registrations are notable as they record the worst June since 1996 at -24.3% y/y. UK remains in the spotlight as BOE financial stability report is expected later, also comments from BOE member Tenreyro.

- AUD continues to lose strength following expected 50bps hike in Cash Rate Target overnight.

- Overview, Asia closed +0.0-1.0% higher with Asian bond yields mixed. EU indices turned lower, currently -0.6-1.1% down with bond yields lower. US futures in the red. Elsewhere, Gold +0.1%, BTC +3.9%, ETH +8.4%, DXY +0.8%, Brent -0.4%, WTI +0.7%.

Asia

- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised Cash Rate Target by 50bps to 1.35% (as expected). Expected to take further steps in the process of normalizing monetary conditions. Size and timing of future interest rate increases to be guided by data and assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labor market.

- South Korea Jun CPI data registered its fastest annual pace since Nov 1998 (Y/Y: 6.0% v 5.9%e).

- China Jun Caixin PMI Services registered its 1stexpansion in 4 months (54.5 v 49.0e).

- Japan Jun Final PMI Services: 54.0 v 54.2 prelim (confirmed 3rd month of expansion).

- Australia Jun Final PMI Services: 52.6 v 52.6 prelim (confirmed 5th month of expansion).

- China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Treasury Sec Yellen on economy and global supply chain; Discussion was considered 'constructive'. Expressed concern on possible tariff rollback, paying attention to possible rollback.

- China expected to set up CNY500B infrastructure fund, and issue 2023 advance local govt special bonds during Q4.

Europe

- ECB's De Guindos (Spain, neutral): Reiterates the size of the interest rate increase in Sept will depend on the updated medium-term inflation outlook.

- ECB member Nagel (Germany) said to have objected to fragmentation plan and stress the importance of fighting high inflation at the ad hoc Jun 15th meeting.

Energy

- Norway Lederne Oil and Gas Union: Confirms strike in the Norwegian oil sector has started.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.6% at 406.9, FTSE -1.4% at 7,134, DAX -1.1% at 12,634, CAC-40 -1.2% at 5,884, IBEX-35 -0.7% at 8,102, FTSE MIB -0.8% at 21,168, SMI -0.7% at 10,809, S&P 500 Futures -0.7%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board, but reversed course quickly to trade down across the board; improvement in risk appetite attributed to expectation of US rolling back tariffs on China, but turn around later turned around following macro data releases; sectors among the better performers are technology and industrials; energy and utilities sectors among those trending lower; oil & gas subsector under pressure after strike announced at Equinor; Czechia and Slovakia closed for holiday; Valora to be acquired by FEMSA; German utilities react to discussion around Uniper bailout; AstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Valora VALN.CH +50.3% (takeover offer), AB InBev ABI.BE +1.1% (analyst action), Sainsbury's SBRL.UK +1.0% (trading update), Prosieben SAT1 PSM.DE -9.1% (analyst action), SAS SAS.SE -12.7% (files Chapter 11 in US).

- Consumer staples: Bakkafrost BAKKO.NO -1.8% (trading update).

- Energy: Uniper UN01.DE +5.7% (bailout discussions).

- Financials: Equals Group FFX.UK +8.5% (trading update).

- Healthcare: DBV Technologies DBV.FR +7.6% (analyst action).

- Technology: Basler BSL.DE +2.7% (participation in distribution business).

Speakers

- European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA): Stress test on clearing houses system resilient.

- German HDE Retail Association: Rising inflation is massively affecting shoppers. Maintains 2022 nominal growth at 3.0%.

- German govt said to create a tool to pass on gas costs to all consumers.

- Russia Dep Chair of Security Council Medvedev (former Pres) stated that Japan’s proposal to cap Russian oil prices to lead to higher oil prices globally, possibly to $300-400/barrel.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov stated that there was no decision yet on demanding RUB currency (Ruble) payment for LNG.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD on firm footing as the new month/quarter began. Session summarized by alternating concerns of interest rate rises and recession fears. Further policy tightening expected as inflationary pressures fail to recede in line with central bank expectations. Safe-haven flows dominated in session.

- EUR/USD near 20-year lows as the pair tested 1.0350 in the session. Continued rate hike expectations by the ECB off-set by continued rising of US bond yields.

- USD/JPY moving away from recent 24-year highs as the yen received some safe-haven flows.

Economic data

- (RU) Russia Jun Services PMI: 51.7 v 49.0e (1st expansion in 5 months); PMI Composite: 50.9 v 48.2 prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jun PMI Services: 62.8 v 67.8 prior (25th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 60.3 v 64.2 prior.

- (FR) France May Industrial Production M/M: 0.0% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -0.4% v +0.3%e.

- (FR) France May Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.8% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.7%e.

- (ES) Spain Jun Services PMI: 54.0 v 53.5e; Composite PMI: 53.6 v 53.6e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun PMI (whole economy): 52.5 v 50.7 prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Services PMI: 51.6 v 51.5e (5th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 51.3 v 50.6e.

- (FR) France Jun Final Services PMI: 53.9 v 54.4 prelim(confirmed 15th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 52.5 v 52.8 prelim.

- (DE) Germany Jun Final Services PMI: 52.4 v 52.4 prelim(confirmed 6th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 51.3 v 51.3 prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Final Services PMI: 53.0v 52.8 prelim (confirmed 15th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 52.0v 51.9 prelim.

- (UK) Jun New Car Registrations Y/Y: -24.3% v -20.6% prior.

- (IT) Italy Q1 YTD Budget Deficit to GDP Ratio: 9.0% v 7.2% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Foreign Reserves: $549.0B v $548.9B prior.

- (UK) Jun Final Services PMI: 54.3 v 53.4 prelim (confirmed 16th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 53.7 v 53.1 prelim.

- (UK) Jun Official Reserves Changes: -$1.3B v -$0.4B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR13.8T vs. IDR15.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.32B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month Bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.0B in 1.25% July 2051 Gilts; Avg Yield: 2.531% v 2.040% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.24x v 2.91x prior; Tail: 0.4bps v 0.2bps prior.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €1.495B vs. €1.495B indicated in 2028 and 2032 RAGB Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (UK) BOE Financial Stability Report.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €500M in 0.1% Apr 2033 I/L bonds (Bundei).

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2035, 2040 and 2048 bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel May Chain Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 1.4% prior.

- 06:00 BOE Financial Stability press conference.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €B in 3-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Consumer Confidence: 43.9e v 44.2 prior.

- 07:30 (TR) Turkey Jun Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 55.62 prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May Industrial Production M/M: 0.6%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: +1.0%e v -0.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Building Permits M/M: -1.3%e v -0.6% prior.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Services PMI: No est v 58.6 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 58.0 prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Factory Orders: 0.5%e v 0.3% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 0.3% prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Final Durable Goods Orders: 0.7%e v 0.7% prelim; Durables (Ex-Transportation): 0.7%e v 0.7% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.5%e v 0.5% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.8% prelim.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 12:30 (UK) BOE’s Tenreyro.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank May Minutes.

- 20:00 (CO) Colombia Jun CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 9.7%e v 9.1% prior.

- 20:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Core CPI M/M: No est v 0.7% prior, Y/Y: No est v 6.5% prior.

- 20:30 (HK) Hong Kong Jun PMI (Whole Economy): No est v 54.9 prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ bond purchase operation; to buy 1-3years, 3-5-year and 10-25-year maturities.