EU mid-market update: Continued balloon incidents deflate risk appetite; focus on US CPI release on Tuesday to gauge Fed's rate path.

Notes/Observations

- Geopolitical tensions build amid US shooting down 4th flying object in last 7 days following initial China spy balloon incident. China Foreign Ministry declared US has had over 10 high altitude balloons illegally enter Chinese airspace in last year; Noted US is trigger happy. Taiwan declared frequent China balloon flights in its airspace as UK launches security review into China spy balloons. USD taken slight bid on uncertainty of events.

- Swiss Jan Core CPI ticked over SNB inflation target as headline inflation also hotter than expected.

- EU Commission Winter Forecast cut 2023 inflation predictions and raised GDP outlook.

- Focus turns to major US CPI catalyst on Tues, swell as US retail sales on Wed and PPI on Thurs. BOJ Govt to provide their nominations for Gov on Tues, reportedly at 21:00 ET.

- Asia closed mostly lower with Nikkei225 underperforming at -0.9%. EU indices are modestly higher by +0.2-0.6%. US futures are -0.1% to +0.2%. Gold -0.5%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -1.3%, WTI -1.4%, TTF -3.5%; Crypto: BTC -1.3%, ETH -3.3%.

Asia

- Singapore Q4 Final GDP data revised lower (Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.3%e).

- Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Monetary policy stance remains appropriate.

- RBA Gov Lowe said to have held a closed-door briefing to the major Australia banks [RBA held rate decision on Feb 7th].

Taiwan

Taiwan said to reveal 'frequent' China balloon flights into the airspace.

Chinese authorities said they have spotted an unidentified flying object over the city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea and are preparing to shoot it down.

Europe

- ECB’s Visco (Italy) stated that further significant hikes were justified if there was wage-price spiral; Pace of any further rate hike would continue to be decided on the basis of incoming data and their impact on inflation outlook. He did not believe that a recession is inevitable for reducing inflation. No idea where the terminal rate would be. Reiterated stance that ECB must avoid pushing real interest rates too high, given the level of private and public debt in the EU.

- Moody’s affirms Germany sovereign rating at AAA, Outlook Stable.

Americas

- Fed’s Harker (voter) stated that hot Jan jobs data did not change monetary policy outlook; Saw signs that price pressures were starting to ease; It would take a couple of years for inflation to fall back to 2%. Yield curve inversion was unlikely to be sending a recession signal this time. Tightening by 25 bps increments would allow the Fed to manage risks.

- US Pentagon Official stated that US was more closely scrutinizing radar since China balloon discovery [US military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron (US-Canada border), this was the 4th flying object to be shot down by the US in over 1 week].

Energy

- OPEC Sec Gen Guterres stated that he expected oil demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year with 2023 oil demand approaching 102M bpd.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.28% at 459.20, FTSE +0.26% at 7,903.25, DAX +0.24% at 15,345.35, CAC-40 +0.56% at 7,169.76, IBEX-35 +0.49% at 9,161.69, FTSE MIB +0.31% at 27,352.00, SMI +0.36% at 11,170.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.02%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher and remained upbeat through the early part of the session; sectors leading the way into the green include consumer discretionary and industrials; real estate and health care among the lagging sectors; Galp divests its Angolan upstream assets; reportedly Siemens Games looking to sell stake in Windar; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Avis Budget, FirstEnergy and Cemex.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Orpea [ORP.FR] +11.0% (reports Q4), Persimmon [PSN.UK] -2.5% (analyst action), Befesa [BFSA.DE] -7.0% (analyst action - cut to equal weight at Morgan Stanley).

- Energy: Verbio [VBK.DE] -1.0% (recently reported H1 on Thurs Feb 9th).

- Financials: Castellum [CAST.SE] -6.5% (reports FY22 / SEK10B rights issue), BAWAG [BG.AT] -6.0% (earnings), Non-Standard Finance [NSF.UK] -12.0% (trading update).

- Healthcare: Elekta [EKTAB.SE] +1.0% (acquires Thai distributor).

- Industrials: Fraport [FRA.DE] +1.0% (reports Jan metrics).

- Technology: Siltronic [WAF.DE] -2.0% (analyst action - cut to hold at Berenberg).

Speakers

- BOE's Haskel stated that inflation outlook was usually uncertain, must be careful to avoid the worst outcome.

- ECB’s de Guindos (Spain) reiterated view that rate increases beyond March to be data-dependent.

- ECB's Centeno (Portugal) reiterated decisions beyond Mar would be data dependent; Smaller hikes would need medium-term inflation nearing 2%.

- EU Commission Winter Forecasts cut its 2023 EU inflation forecast. It noted that the inflation peak had likely passed. It raised the EU-19 GDP from 0.3% to 0.9% while maintaining the 2024 EU-19 GDP from 1.5%.

- Italy Industry Min Urso stated that the country could be independent from Russian gas by year end.

- Poland Central Bank Member Tyrowicz believed that keeping interest rates at current level was a mistake.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Gov Michl reiterated stance that Czech rate cuts not on the table right now.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced that senior diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia, France, Italy and Hungary later this month. US is trigger happy in shooting down objects; We do not have any more information on flying objects shot down over Alaska and Canada.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD staying on firm footing as geopolitical concerns ‘ballooned onto the front burner. Traders also awaiting the upcoming US CPI data to gauge the Fed rate path outlook. Recent strong payroll data tilted the expectations of higher rates for longer which has aided the greenback.

- EUR/USD at 1.0670. Session saw continued talk of the need for further tightening but outlook past March will be data dependent.

USD/JPY at 132.70 as market participants reassessed their expectations of the policy stance of the likely new Japanese central bank governor, who is due to be officially announced on Tuesday.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Jan SEB Housing-Price Indicator: -8 v -21.0 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Current Account Balance: -$5.9B v -$5.5Be.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: 21.8% v 11.8% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jan CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.0% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jan CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +0.7% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 2.7% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Dec Current Account Balance (CZK): -7.8B v -24.8Be.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 525.6B v 528.1B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 511.2B v 509.7B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (CO) Colombia Jan Consumer Confidence: -19.8e v -22.3 prior.

- (MX) Mexico Jan ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 9.0% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 6-month BuBills; 6-month BuBills.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.25B in 2025, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2052 bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 8.0% Apr 2030 Bonds.

- 06:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 07:00 (IN) India Jan CPI Y/Y: 6.1%e v 5.7% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Dec Current Account Balance: -€1.5Be v -€0.4B prior; Trade Balance: -€1.9Be v -€1.5B prior; Exports: €27.3Be v €30.0B prior; Imports: €29.2Be v €31.5B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance (bills and bonds).

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.9-6.1B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- Sells €B vs. €2.8B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 2.492% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 2.39x prior.

- Sells €B vs. €1.8B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 2.573% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 4.18x prior.

- Sells €B vs. €1.5B indicated in 12-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 2.772% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 2.33x prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Food Prices M/M: No est v 1.1% prior.

- 18:30 (AU) Australia Feb Consumer Confidence: No est v 84.3 prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: +0.5%e v -0.2% prior; Annualized Q/Q: +2.0%e v -0.8% prior; GDP Nominal Q/Q: 1.6%e v -0.7% prior.

-18:50 (JP) Japan Q4 Preliminary; GDP Deflator Y/Y: 1.2%e v -0.3% prior; Private Consumption Q/Q: 0.6%e v 0.1% prior; Business Spending Q/Q: -0.3%e v 1.5% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Jan NAB Business Confidence: No est v -1 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 12 prior.

- 20:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW600B in 2-year Bonds.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): No est v 3.6% prior.

- 21:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.0T in 2-year Bonds.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Dec M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.7% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.4% prior.

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB60B in 3-month bills.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan Dec Final Industrial Production M/M: No est v -0.1% prelim; Y/Y: No est v -2.8% prelim; Capacity Utilization M/M: No est v -1.4% prior.

- 23:30 (TW) Taiwan to sell NT$30 Billion 10-Year Bonds.