EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD trades cautiously around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
Gold: Risks appear skewed to the upside heading into ECB, US GDP
Gold price looks north while near $1800, with eyes on ECB, US Q3 GDP. The precious metal keeps an eye on Treasury yields while the USD clings to recovery gains. Gold teases descending triangle on the 4H chart.
Litecoin price to make a pitstop at $163 before LTC triggers 40% bull rally
Litecoin price failed to sustain its ascent that began on September 30. This inability of the buyers led to a crash on September 27. While this descent might continue, it will set the stage for a new leg up. A bounce from this barrier could kick-start a new rally to $232.94.
European Central Bank Preview: Finally, some action, but no hopes for the EUR Premium
The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Monetary Policy on Thursday, October 28. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep policy rates unchanged. Market participants are hoping for tapering hints starting as soon as next year.