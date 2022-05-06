Eurozone growth disappointed in 1Q22 with +0.2% when compared to the previous quarter. Individual countries such as France and Spain have already published their GDP components. This has shown that private consumption in particular weighed heavily on growth in 1Q. In France, private consumption fell by 1.3% q/q and in Spain even more sharply by 3.7% q/q. A decline in GDP was prevented mainly due to positive inventory changes and a positive foreign trade balance.

The shrinking consumption reflects the substantial real wage loss that Eurozone workers have already had to absorb since Fall of 2021. While inflation amounted to 3.8% in 2H21, workers' wages increased by only 2.1%. This is despite the fact that, according to official data, the Eurozone labor market has already tightened considerably and numerous industries are desperate for workers. This shows that, in the Eurozone, the general wage level hardly reacts or reacts only very cautiously to the situation on the labor market. No data is available yet for wage developments in 1Q22. However, wages are not expected to rise anywhere near the rate of inflation, which climbed to a historic high of 7.5% in April.

Based on current indications, we expect inflation to remain high in May and June. It is possible that a further increase in food price dynamics will even lead to a rise in inflation in the short term. With employee wages likely to react to current inflation developments only with a considerable time lag, Eurozone employees will have to cope with substantial real wage losses in 2Q22 as well. This is likely to continue to weigh on private consumption in 2Q and thus dampen GDP growth in the Eurozone.

For a sustained improvement in the outlook for private consumption in the Eurozone, we believe inflation rates would have to start falling on a sustained basis. We expect this to happen in 2H22, provided there is no further increase in global energy and commodity prices. A major risk to this expectation is the current development of core inflation, which has been on an upward trend since fall 2021 and is likely to continue for a few more months. A sustained easing of the situation in the supply chains could have a dampening effect on core inflation. In addition, the question arises as to whether the expected wage increases will exert upward pressure on core inflation in the future.

Download The Full Week Ahead