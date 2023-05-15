Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 102.370.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 70.31.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 14 ticks and trading at 130.09.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 62 ticks Higher and trading at 4153.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2021.00. Gold is 12 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases are out at 4 PM EST. This is not Major. Out after market closes.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 5 PM EST. This is not Major, after market hours.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8 AM EST but the S&P hit a High at around 8 AM. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/12/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/12/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Gold, Crude and the Bonds were all Lower Friday morning. The Dow closed Lower by 9 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Friday morning, we gave the markets an Upside bias as Gold, Crude and the Bonds were all trading Lower, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. Initially, the markets did migrate to the Upside but at 10 AM EST University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment was released that came in at 57.7 versus an expected number of 63 even. This drove the markets Lower where it remained for the remainder of the session. Today we are light on economic news and have Empire State Manufacturing Index and Neal Kashkari speaking; both of which are major. Will this help to propel the markets forward? Only time will tell.