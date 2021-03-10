Summary

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in February. While half the gain can be traced to higher energy costs, food prices continue to outpace broader inflation. Core inflation remains soft, up just 0.1%, but firming shelter costs in addition to the brightening demand outlook point to the trend in inflation strengthening more definitively soon.

Energy and food bolster pickup in prices

Consumer price inflation picked up in February, advancing 0.4%. More than half the increase can be traced to higher gasoline prices (+6.4%), while energy services also picked up (+0.9%). Elsewhere, however, there are some modest signs of inflation firming more broadly.

Food prices edged up last month, driven by a rebound in grocery prices. While prices for food away from home eased up a touch, they continue to be a major driver of inflation, up 3.7% over the past year. The biggest price hikes have come at limited service restaurants, as many consumers aren't quite ready for sit down meals at their favorite full-service restaurants, but are tired of cooking at home. With food-related commodity prices up more than 25% over the past year to a six-year high, we expect food prices to continue to boost headline inflation in the coming months.

Download the full report